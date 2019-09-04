Clear

Biking for Kidney Donations

One man's 300 mile journey

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Biking for Kidney Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across the country are on a donor list, waiting for a kidney. a mason city native is hoping more of us will donate one of our two kidneys to help. denny behm (bame) is riding 300 miles from iowa city to minneapolis to put the spotlight on the need for live kidney donors. he is joined by students he taught while working as a music professor at the university of southern mississippi. behm donated a kidney about 13 years ago and he says it didn't hurt at all! the transplant its self was really not a big deal. i've had colds and the flu that made me feel worse and hung me up longer. i was back at work a week later, i was back on my feet in two or three days. what makes the journey even more incredible is behm is 80á yearsáold! he says the hardest part of the ride has been the hills and the
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
An active pattern returns this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Biking for Kidney Donations

Image

Prepping for Hurricane Dorian

Image

Rochester explores 2020 budget

Image

Luft Legacy Lives on Through New Registry

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/4

Image

Riverland Community College Enrollment Increses

Image

RCTC Receives Funding To Expand Mental Health Services

Image

Back to School: Healthy Snacks

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

Logan's Law takes effect September 4

Community Events