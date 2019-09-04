Speech to Text for Biking for Kidney Donations

across the country are on a donor list, waiting for a kidney. a mason city native is hoping more of us will donate one of our two kidneys to help. denny behm (bame) is riding 300 miles from iowa city to minneapolis to put the spotlight on the need for live kidney donors. he is joined by students he taught while working as a music professor at the university of southern mississippi. behm donated a kidney about 13 years ago and he says it didn't hurt at all! the transplant its self was really not a big deal. i've had colds and the flu that made me feel worse and hung me up longer. i was back at work a week later, i was back on my feet in two or three days. what makes the journey even more incredible is behm is 80á yearsáold! he says the hardest part of the ride has been the hills and the