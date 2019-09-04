Speech to Text for Prepping for Hurricane Dorian

hurricane dorian is now one mile per hour away from being a category 3 hurricane. it is just over 100 miles south of charleston, south carolina. but it won't be there for long. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now and brooke, you have friends who live in the carolinas? yes katie and george, right now people in florida are already seeing the effects of dorian, and it is headed straight for the carolinas. which is where you'll find the goodwin family, some of my family's close friends... and they're preparing for the worst. almost a year ago, we were hit with florence and my house took on about 4 feet of water and we lost about everything on our first floor." hurricanes are nothing new to the goodwin family... nearly a year after hurricane florence, they're still picking up the pieces. "these are our stairs, as you can see, you can see underneath our stairs! we have no stair rails, our flooring right here still isn't done." and nowádorian may be headed right for them. "but luckily, thankfully, we have not had the rain and everything like we did last year." the goodwins "i think we're prepared the best we can be" are preparing for the worst. "we have a stock pantry, we have water, gas, steve had to go to 7 different gas stations on saturday to get gas for the generators. we have things tied down." sara tells me the scene at local grocery stores is not for the faint of heart. "within 24 hoursáno bread, no soup, no water." and though florence took a whole lot from the goodwinsá the entire first level of their home, a month of school from their son fischer, and much more... the storm didn't come close to stealing their positive outlook. "believing that for some reason god put my family through this. i had told steve at the beginning, this is either going to make or break us and it wasn't fun we had our moments but things happen for a reason and we survived and that was the main thing. yes we took a boat out of my sara tells me as of right now, their family will be staying in their homeáthey have no plans to evacuate just yet. thank you brooke. the hurricane is expected to hit north carolina right now on friday.