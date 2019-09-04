Speech to Text for Rochester explores 2020 budget

it's hard to believe but 2020 is just four months away. while few of us are thinking about the new year... the city of rochester is already getting the budget ball rolling. today á city council met for a study session to talk budget for next year. that includes funding lots of new stuff. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with more information. isabella? live well... peace plaza or heart of the city is set to get revamped next year. the cost? about 9 million funded from the capital improvement program. and here are some other projects people in rochester should look forward to. running super: looking at the 2020 recommended budget the cost to reconstruct the airport runway? 67 million. to renovate and expand rochester police department's north precinct to house different departments? approximately 22 million. these projects are all part of the capital improvement program for the city. but the total recommended budget is around a whopping 387.6 million dollars. that's a lot of dough á but city administrator steve rymer says there's lots to look forward to next year. super: city administrator steve rymer "over the course of time, rochester has had steady growth, obviously with destination medical center being here, into year 6 of that, with other things happening, housing, other development. we're also just taking care of existing infrastructur e, just to make sure what we have is wellá the budget will be formally considered and adopted in december. live in rochester..ib..k imt news 3. city administrator steve rymer says the budget will start in january.