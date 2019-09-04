Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/4

meteorologist chris nelson. chris á i can't believe i'm already seeing people wearing long sleeved shirts. in the spring this would be tank top and shorts weather! xxxx decreasing clouds are expected for hump day as highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s. clear skies will send lows down below average near 50. a weak wave may touch off an isolated shower on thursday with a warmer day coming. it should be one of the warmest days we see in the next seven days as we could approach 80 degrees, if not warmer. rain could kick up by saturday afternoon into sunday, and this is beneficial rain since severe weather is not expected. highs may be cooler because of this into the 60s. rainfall totals could reach over a half an inch. for early next week, a warm front lifts north which could send highs above average again, but just under 80 degrees. tonight: mostly clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny, isolated showers highs: low 80s winds: s 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy