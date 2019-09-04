Speech to Text for Riverland Community College Enrollment Increses

now. at another local community college... they're seeing an increase in enrollment. that's despite a (national trend of low enrollment numbers. so what is riverland community college's secret to success? kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out. live she joins us now live to explain á maleeha?xxx raquel and amy á here at --------- high school á school just started yesterday. but high school seniors are already deciding where they'll attend college. and it turns out á many are staying close to home. enrollment at riverland community college is up.xxx beverly ambriz is a freshman at riverland community college. she says before she choose the school she looked at five other places. she choose riverland because it is close to home and it meets her needs. "i'm going into nursing and it already have already what i needed so i was like its perfect." she is part of the enrollment hike. riverland president dr. adenuga atewologun says when he first took the position enrollement was down. "and we think we will end up 3á5 percent higher than last year." he says their secret to success was finding out what the community needed. through their assesment they increased their advising staff, partnered up with high school and he ssay they are expected to see a 7 percent increase this year across the board. live in maleeha kamal kimt news 3./// thanks maleeha. enrollment numbers were up three to five percent