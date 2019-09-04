Speech to Text for RCTC Receives Funding To Expand Mental Health Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schools across minnesota now have more funding for mental health services. that's all thanks to funding passed by lawmakers last session. rochester community and technical collegeá received is getting 50á thousand dollars. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live. jeremiah what does this mean for students? xxx raquel... amy... i'm here at rctc. and school just started. and i spoke to students here who say that class can be very stressful. rctc is expanding mental health services to make sure students are ready to learn.xxx nat: it's a lot to juggle. vo: mickey jah is a sophomore at rctc... balancing school and sports. sot: i also play basketball here so managing my time getting to classes while also going to practice. vo:he's not the only one trying to manage getting everything done. sot: the stress and the workload a lot of us are not traditional students. vo:to help with students suceed... personally and academically. rctc is parternering with local mental health organizations to provide students access on campus. rebecca peine works at the school and says they're all about working to help students succeed. sot: we're starting to recongize that there is a need to increase the support of mental health of our students and making an investment in their personal success also aligns with them meeting their academic goals and being succesful in the classroom. vo:a 50á thousand dollar investment into students future. sot: it's really nice to know that there is someone here to talk to that we can go through if we were having a hard time or run something by them and apart of the expansion will also help students who may not be able to afford to find mental health services outside of school. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thanks jeremiahá rctc say they're already working to add the services to students