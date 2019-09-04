Speech to Text for Back to School: Healthy Snacks

school is back in session for students across north iowa and southern minnesota. and when your kids get home from school á they're probably ready for a snack. i stopped by the livea weight control center in rochester to get some ideas for quick and healthy options your kids can munch on.xxx be a child or adult, when we cross the door at home in the afternoon and we're hungry, and often times not only hungry but just have a few minutes to grab something before we head back on out the door to another school event or sporting event, we just need to have a really well stocked pantry with some grab and go, quick and covenient, but also healthy choices. so if you're craving something crunchy á look at these great little already portioned out hummus containers and they sell these like this in the grocery store. of course you could buy a bigger container and portion it out yourself. and then just paired with, these were already sliced at the grocery store for me, just some zuchinni ready to go. it gives that crunch, it balances out with a little bit of healthy fat and some protein and just has more staying power than a quick bag of chips if you're craving something crunchy. frozen banana pops so you take a banana and cut it in half. put it on skewer or like a popsicle stick. roll it some yogurt and then roll it again in your child's favorite healthy ideally cereal choice. and pop them in the freezer and they're ready to go just as little banana pops. they're so healthy, they've got protein, they're nutrient dense and they're just really satisfying. and that could even be a great breakfast on the go as well. when we come home and we're hungry another great option in that fully well stocked pantry is to have some of these great preportioned out snack items and the ones i've selected are all pretty high in protein and they have longer staying power and keep us more satisfied. so we've got string cheese, that's such a good grab and go. almonds and they're portioned out. it can be any nut and it's just amazing what you can find portioned out already in the grocery store these days. these little yogurt drinks are ready to go and they're high in protein as well. turkey jerky is a great choice. you know ideally pick a lower sodium choice. snap peas again for that crunch that could go with the humus and head on out the door to the game. and then i love these preportioned nut mixes. it's got a little something sweet if you're craving something sweet. but again you're not going to go off track because it's all managed in terms of that portion./// earlier this week á beth also gave us ideas for quick and healthy breakfasts and lunches. you can find all of that on kimt dot com under local news./// a