Speech to Text for Battle of the Badges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

led to it's a battle to see who's the best. firefighters á law enforcement á and ambulance service are participating in a friendly competition to see who can get people to donate the most blood. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with the winning team... jeremiah who won?xxx amy and raquel... it was a long battle but mayo ambulance came out on top... they got over 200 people to donate blood... they won a trophy and helped save lives.xxx sot: a life saving measure that can't be reproduced any other way there's not way to manufacture blood product it can only be donated and only be given by individuals in our community. vo:blood is vital to keep us alive. hospitals across the country are in constant need for supplies. when people donate blood at the mayo clinic blood donor center during the summer á they choose a first responder group to support. the first responders with the most slips will take home the battle of the badges trophy. the battle of the badges trophy called the rochester fire station one home á but now it's going to a new owner... the shelf at the mayo ambulance building. kate arms works for mayo ambulance... she says while the trophy is nice... the real winners are patients. sot: we ultimately are providing good for our patients and our community. nearly 540 people donated blood... while the battle is over the need for blood continues. organizers at mayo clinic have already started a pints for preemies. where they're asking for donation to help young children in need. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thanks jeremiah. that challenge goes until november 17th.///