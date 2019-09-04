Speech to Text for Logan's Law takes effect September 4

today is the launch of a new registry for iowans willing to save a life through organ donation. it's called "logan's law." outdoor enthusiasts can register as an organ, eye and tissue donor when they get a hunting or fishing license. the measure is named for logan luft... a 15áyearáold boy from charles city who died in an aátáv accident in 20á17. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us with a look at how this law came to be.xxx amy and george á this is a story that started in heartbreak when a young boy's life was taken too soon. it's since turned into a story of legacy and character... as 15áyearáold logan luft continues to live on through the gift of life.xxx on july 4th, 20á 17 life forever changed for the luft family. logan was in an aátáv accident... and rushed to mayo clinic. after surgeons did everything they could á logan's parents were presented with the choice of having their son be an organ donor. but logan had already made that decision. july 2017 á wendy his permit from the department of motor vehicles and it said that he was an organ donor i mean it was a no brainer. so we knew that that was his wish and so there was no question in our minds that we were doing the right thing. (nat: johnny cash a few days later... logan's funeral was held at charles city gym á where hundreds came to pay their respects. (nat: he's one of those people that you'll remember for the rest of your life. (nat: whistle since then á his memory has lived on through wrestling tournaments... (nat: whistle state championships.. . (nat: that adorable little boy has surpassed any lifelong dream we ever had for him and logan's law á signed by governor kim reynolds in may. (video) logan loved to fish. logan loved to be outdoors. he loved to hunt. logan loved to trap á yup á he loved to fly fish. it allows people to register as an organ á eye á and tissue donor when getting their hunting and fishing license. an idea that came from logan's dad. idn(dad) he has got to live on through other recipients, that to us is everything. and for us being able to meet those people that he has given to has gave us greater purpose, and has brought us full circle./// in addition to the new way to register... "logan's law" also requires donation education be included in all hunter education courses. george and amy á i spoke to logan's mom wendy just a little bit ago on the phone. she tells me she hopes this raises awareness and starts the converstation of becoming a donor before tragedy strikes. she says if they help one family through this á then they have made a difference.///