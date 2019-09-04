Clear

Kindness Rocks

An effort is underway in Austin to spread messages of kindness written on colorful rocks.

Posted By: Raquel Hellman

it's an effort to spread joy á and smiles á across a local community. employees of ameriprise financial in austin are getting students involved in a unique act of kindness. take a look.xxx colorful rocks á covered with words of wisdom. "so we are at ij holton today doing the kindness rock event." "here's how it works. students are given one of these rocks and then they write a kind message on that rock." messages like "be happy" and "never give up." "i put always be kind. i put be amazing." these rocks will be scattered across austin á with the goal of bringing a smile to those who find them. "so we're kicking off the year saying hey "we're not just thinking about ourselves in our school á we're trying to think about everyone in our community. and it's as simple as a kind word. one word that's all it takes, can totally change someone's day." "i think it's important, especially in today's changing world, to make sure we're always being kind to one another." "not everyone gets reminded that every day, so seeing a rock is just a good reminder. yeah i agree with her cuz it's a good reminder for everyone, even if they're having like a bad day, it can always cheer them up."//// if you do find a rock á you can either take it with you and keep it as a reminder to be kind. or you can take it and put it somewhere else for someone else to find. (ad lib banter with amy) and the messages on the rocks you find may not be in english. i'll explain why á coming up a little bit later in this newscast./// getting
