Speech to Text for Austin Utility Crews Help With Hurricane Dorian

local utility companies are sending their crews to help. that includes linemen from austin utilities. live kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live now with the details á maleeha?xxx electricty is something people take for granted. when a storm like hurricane dorian hits á these polls are often the first thing to go down. 45 utility workers from rochester and austin are in florida á to help.xxx nats: "there's a lot of pride in keeping peoples lights on that's what i do for a living." steve tiegs is a lineman for austin utilities. while he's not heading to florida to help with hurricane dorian relief á he has worked hurricane relief before. most recently á irma. "so no matter what situation you have to respond to you are gonna run into the same conditions. a lot of them are gonna start with tree issues bring down powerlines." he says in storm conditions many of the lineman work 16 hour days for weeks to get power restored. and not to mention extreme temperatures. he says during irma he saw some horrible situations. "i saw a gentleman the linemen from our area have been sent back. they should be home by the end of the week á and are currently on standby. in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. the initial fleet included 42 linemen from 15 different utility companies across minnesota.///