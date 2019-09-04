Clear

Sheriff's office submits request for new technology

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is working to get some new technology but it will come with a high cost.

continuing coverage we have continuing coverage to a story we first brought you, yesterday on daybreak. the olmsted county sheriff's office pitched to the county getting the new body and squad car cameras and mobile access routers... which helps them communicate with dispatch while in the community. but all of this comes with a hefty price tag. kimt news three's annalisa pardo was at this meeting... annalisa á sounds like we're learning a little bit more about what the new equipment and technology would add to the department./// to renew all that equipment could cost about 1 point six million dollars. so, the sheriff's office is looking at getting that new equipment from one vendor, which would cost about 1ámillion. and we're also learning how the new technology would help the sheriff's office serve the community. while it comes with a hefty pricetag, chief deputy terry waletzki tells the county that the equipment is worth the money. if the purchase is approved, the new squad car cameras would be high definition... and the mobile access routers would run faster. the new body cameras would also come with new "triggers" to turn on... meaning the camera would turn on automatically when a deputy pulls out a weapon or if a deputy falls down. he says all these features help meet the expection citizens have in their i look at it we hold the community and the officers accountable for their actions by having the cameras. so really it's an expectation now that things are recorded when incidents happen.
