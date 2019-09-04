Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

high pressure has nestled over the dakotas and is keeping the area dry after a passing cold front moved through just yesterday. stepping out your door you'll feel it immediately; much cooler air has arrived with the passing of the front alongside much drier conditions (humidity is low). highs will struggle to breach 70 today, but will eventually do so in some areas. that's a big temperature swing from yesterday with another swing on the horizon. after the cooládown for wednesday, thursday welcomes back a southern flow of air. highs will soar near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. after that, temperatures steadily fall back for friday before plunging into the 60s for the weekend. rain chances and abundant cloud cover make a comeback saturday through monday á the main threat is light to moderate showers. severe weather is not expected at this time. sunday looks to be the coolest day with highs only in the middle 60s. today: mostly sunny highs: near 70 winds: nnw 5 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: low 50s winds: light & variable thursday: mostly sunny/a