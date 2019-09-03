Speech to Text for Mayo downs rival John Marshall 2-0

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soccer.// who doesn't love a good rivalry. to me that's what sports is all about, bragging rights against your cross town rival. we start in rochester tonigth as john marshall hosted mayo. rocket stadium the sight of our cross town rivalry and these teams played each other tough, kyle doppler of mayo with the good attempt but it's just off target. spartans would have a couple of missed opportunities. daliso chituá lanágoáma with the shot but quick save by jm's alexander hudson. right before the half rockets take the shot but it's over and through the goal post that doesn't count. and in the second half, mayo has an open goal to work with the keeper out and