Speech to Text for Increasing substitute pay at Rochester Public Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten new tonight at ten... the first week of classes are in session and rochester public schools are looking to start the year with a bang. but this time it isn't about students or parents... but substitute teachers instead. the district says they have difficulty bringing in subs. they haven't increased the pay for substitutes in two years. but today á the school board decided to make up for that... increasing pay from 130 dollars a day to 140 dollars for general education subs. special education teachers also got a raise á they'll get 150 dollars. school board member jean marvin talks about why the board is taking these measures to "i am hoping this sends a message that we value these people, we want them to keep coming back, the more often they are in our schools and learn to know our kids and our kids learn them, the better it is for education." if substitutes work 120 full days... they will be eligible for a thousand dollar stipend.///