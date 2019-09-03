Clear

Tulsi Gabbard in studio

We're sitting down with the presidential hopeful

campaign 2020 kimt news 3 continues to follow everything campaign 2020. and tonight á we're sitting down with democratic presidential hopeful tulsi gabbard. the congresswoma n stopped by our mason city studio before making a campaign stop at lorado's restaurant today. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki interviewed gabbard about a wide range of issues. one of those being trade. gabbard criticized president trump for his back and forth what's most important is that we've got a president who's got a steady hand. unfortunately, president trump has taken a very emotional and impulsive approach to this trade and tariff war that he's waging with china, and this is very dangerous. we're seeing the negative impacts on iowa farmers already. gabbard also went on to say a trade war with china could spiral out of control into a cold war or worse á an new at ten new tonight at ten... the first week of classes are in session
