Speech to Text for Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

new developments in a story we broke on kimt news 3 first at four. developing story kimt news 3 took you to the scene just after police say a lime springs bank was robbed. kimt news 3's isabella basco has been tracking this story all day and joins us with the latest. isabella? calyn and george... shock hit the tightáknit community of lime springs when a man robbed this branch of cresco union savings bank. a suspect has now been taken into custody in mower county á but residents are still reeling from the shock of this incident. xxx lime springs: a community of just under 500 people... shocked by an armed robbery at this bank. an unlikely incident in an otherwise quiet town. "i haven't lived here a really long time but haven't heard of a bank robbery in decades." "this is such a small community, i never thought anything would ever happen like this." lime springs is indeed a place where residents feel safe, surrounded by people they know. "i wouldn't be afraid to leave my car unlocked in lime springs, i wouldn't even be afraid to leave my purse in my car in lime springs, i don't do it, but i wouldn't be afraid about that." terri comes to this bank all the time and is understandabl y surprised by the crime.. "this community is so small, everybody knows everybody so i don't see how or why people think they gotta do what they do." as for the four people who were inside the bank when the robbery happened? the sheriff says the bank will offer counseling options. "they have a contract with a company to do that kind of stuff so they can call themfor " calyn and george á thankfully no one was hurt in the robbery. /// thank you isabella. the fá bái is helping with this investigation. we do expect to learn more about the arrest tomorrow morning. stay with kimt news 3 on air and online for the latest./// let's take a live look over charles city now... it's a pretty calm