New handguns for police

we have an update on a story we first brought you on kimt news 3 at six. it looks like mason city police officers will be getting new pistols. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in mason city with the latest. nick? all city council members at tonight's meeting voted in favor of the gun buy. the department plans on buying 60 of the 9á millimeter glock pistols for the department to replace their current guns... which are getting near the end of their service life.xxx "we last purchased duty weapons in 2011, so typically we put those on about a 10 year replacement cycle. so, we're coming up on that." with the purchase of the new pistols, the department will be switching the type of ammunition they use from a 40ácaliber round to a nine millimeter one. chief jeff brinkley says the switch won't put officers at a disadvantage on the street. "ballistics have really changed and there's been a lot of study on people that we put some faith in with the fbi and things like that and that science says they're about the same." the new glock 45 pistols are the same size and shape as the glocks the department is using now. "it fits all of our current issue leather gear and so we can replace one with the other. same holster, same mag pouches and so the comfortability part of that in training for an officer is going to be very minimal." using nineá millimeter ammunition is also cheaper than the 40á caliber rounds. money for the deal is coming from the federal forfeiture fund, that's cash seized from drug dealers and other criminals. chief brinkley thinks his officers will adapt well to the new guns. "i expect our shooting scores to improve and probably our after tonight's city council meeting, i tried reaching out to a council member to comment about the gun purchase á but the council was pulled into a closed door session. they wouldn't say what that meeting was about. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. the department will also save money by trading in their current sidearms towards the purchase... bringing the cost down from over 30á thousand dollars á to around 12á thousand dollars.///