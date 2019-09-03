Speech to Text for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highs in the mid to upper 60s both calyn, george, shanna lunasin is a fighter and a survivor. and now she's spreading her stories and strength to children who are going through the same battle she once did. lunasin was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was 7. she underwent 49 weeks of chemo, and a special amputation... but now she has changed her diagnoses into something positive. she has founded the childhood cancer community and spends her time with children everywhere who are going through the same battle she did. lunasin says if we want to find a cure, we need to keep having conversations and keep fighting. "if we talk about childhood cancer we raise awareness about it is not rare even though it seems rare until it's in your life. and the next step is funding. and childhood cancer is sorely underfunded." if you want to help out, lunasin says you can volunteer, or donate to childhood cancer research. thank you brooke. if you'd like more information about how to volunteer, head to our website kimtá dotácom and we'll have details for you there.///