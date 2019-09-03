Speech to Text for Maddie Poppe Comes Home

name we're sure you'll recognize is back in her home state of iowa today meeting with fans. so we sent a reporter we think kinda looks the singer, kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story. maddie poppe has just announced that she'll be going on tour with ingrid michaelson in october. but before she takes off, she was sure to make some time here in iowa for her day one fans. "wish i could write a post card to my younger self" a private concert "now it means so much to me" photographs "1,2,3" and of course autographs "we haven't missed a concert you've been to in iowa." were all part of this afternoon's meet and greet with maddie poppe... but as feet were tapping, and songs were sung, this family was especially ecstatic. "i think she's a lot like us!" "in my down time, i play candy crush." and this down to earth iowa girl is an inspiration to many, for all of the right reasons. "i couldn't think of any better role model for my children" maddie tells me she's highly aware of all the eyes, and ears that are on her at all times. 'when i was listening to the radio growing up, if a bad song came on my parents would turn it. i want to make sure the music im making, parents won't turn it because it's inappropriate." and she hopes to set an example not just in her lyrics. "you don't have to be a size zero. you don't have to wear makeup all the time and have the perfect face and hair and i want people to know it's okay to be yourself." poppe says she's still the same family oriented iowa girl, who loves going on walks with her mom... and as she continues her journey performing across the states, she'll never forget her roots. "it's the original people who believed in me before anyone else that i always want to make sure i remember." in mason city brooke mckivergan