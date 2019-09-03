Speech to Text for Back to School: Healthy Lunches

it is the first day of school for many students in our area á including those in rochester. while many like to eat the school lunch á sometimes the menu may not be your kids favorite. so i stopped by the livea weight control center in rochester to get some ideas for healthy and quick lunches you can send to school with your kids.xxx for healthy lunches, believe it or not, it may be no surprise for our livea clients, it all starts the night before with that all important planning piece. and one of the best pieces of advice i've heard for busy moms is to check out the school lunch meal online the night before and ideally for the entire week. and that way you know if they're meals your kids are even going to enjoy because if not, i've heard stories of kids didn't like the meal that was at school, they weren't prepared and so they came home and they were hungry, and you just can't focus and have your best school day if that happens. this is a very easy to prepare. it's actually just already preshredded, ready to go rotisserie chicken so i didn't even have to take it off the bone. it's already shredded, i just chopped it up and then added some cottage cheese just to boost protein a little bit, then threw in a dill pickle. so it's a different take on chicken salad but it's super easy, anybody can do this, it's just a minute the night before. and then you can just pack along some celery sticks or make a lettuce wrap and take it to work and it can even last like multiple days. for kids, for their lunch box, what we've done is taken that same chicken salad and just spread it in a nice whole grain wrap. there's so many wonderful variities now in the grocery store. 100 percent whole grain, even have healthy fat and flax seed added, even a little protein. so they're just those kind of nutritious choices that will keep your kids focused and satisfied during their busy school day. and here, i even layered in a few spinach sleeves for added crunch, but of course to boost that nutrition value. and then if your kids by chance didn't like the chicken salad, another great idea is to spread some nut butter, here i've layered in some bananas, but it could be grapes or apples, whatever your kid likes. and it just makes for that nice, balanced lunch. throwing in some fruit and even a little bit of nut butter. they even come now nut butter in different flavors prepackaged. i do advise you to take a peak at the label though and always look for something without added sugar and without added fat because often they throw those in in some of these more convenient options. because of that, my favorite is just putting some peanut butter in an already preportioned out in your own take and go container./// 20