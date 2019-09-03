Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Health Systems Austin Offers Valet Parking

the tough job of healing and helping people when they walk through the doors. but even before they get to the door á mayo clinic health system in austin is taking it a step further by offering valet parking. kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us live to tell us what people think about the new service.xxx live raquel and calyn á parking your car and getting out to walk is not something you think about unless you have to. construction at the hospital is taking away a couple of handicap spots making it even more challenging. that's why the health care provider is rolling out valvet parking to make mobility easier for their patients.xxx 90áyearáold collen satern is a regualr at mayo clinic. she says she visits the austin clinic at least three times a week. but this morning was different from others. "my daughter called me up this morning before my appointment and said they have valet service today." this new valet service is being implemented temporarily. that's because the handicappedá accessible parking spaces that were located near the front entrance were moved to accommodate heavy construction equipment. even just for a bit á the service is providing relief for people like satern. "i think its great i've been crabby about it for a long time." the valet service is temporary it will run through fall of 20á20. you can use it monday through friday from 8 aám to 4pám. reporting in rochester, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// there are twelves spots available for valet.///