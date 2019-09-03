Speech to Text for Flu Shot Deadline

clearing/breez y highs: near 80 raquel... that's the biggest thing is making it as convient as possible. local health organizations are offering vaccines to students from kindgergarten to 12th grade. all to make sure everybody is protected against the virus. xxx vo:it's a virus that's constantly changing... each year different than the last. influneza... its can be spread in the air when someone coughs. last yeará millions of people around the world were hit with thevirus. to reduce the impact... local health organizations including mayo clinic are creating a one stop shop to protect kids from the flu. heidi mason says this is a more convient way to protect everyone against the virus. sot: we're going to take advantage of that. the easement the convience is so nice and they can get on top of this and get all the children vaccinated. the deadline is next week september 11th at 11ápám. this isn't required. if you don't sign up... you'll have to go to somewhere else to get your flu shot. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three./// thank you jeremiah. if you'd like to sign up á we'll be posting the link on kimt dot com. you'll find it along with this story under local news./// hospitals