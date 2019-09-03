Speech to Text for State Sen. Nelson welcomes students back to school

it is the first day of school for many local districts á including stewartville. students at the high school were greeted by a special guest when they arrived this morning. take a look.xxx have a great first day. and year. that's state senator carla nelson á welcoming students to their first day. nelson is a former teacher who tells me education will be a top priority in the 20á20 legislative session.xxx we need to make sure that our education, our systems, our teachers, have the flexibility to actually teach every student to make sure all of our students are successful. last legislative session á lawmakers passed the largest education funding bill in the state's