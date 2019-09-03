Speech to Text for Hagedorn Tours Two Rochester Businesses

sean.) businesses across the country are struggling to find workers in some trade fields. today á uás congressman jim hagedorn is in rochester á touring two businesses á seeing first hand the issues they're facing. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox attended the tour... he joins us now live with the details á jeremiah?xxx raquel that's right... congressman jim hagedorn meet this morning with dáság... it's a company that supplys whole sale parts to contractors to build homes like (this. but the company is seeing a growing problem... that's a shortage of workers... and they're hoping congressman hagedorn can help.xxx vo:it's a problem dakota supply group cáeáo paul kennedy struggles with. sot: there's really been a tough time to view the trades as a viable career option. vo: he owns the company that supply contractors with supplies. sot: the plumming the hávac all of that is what <we do see to the contractors to the plummers to the electricians. vo:to build a home... you need workers. paul kennedy says things are being done locally... but something needs to happen in congress to attract people into trade jobs. congressman jim hagedorn made a stop at the dáság... seeing what can be done to address this issue. sot: make sure they're connected with the right supplies and keep building an efficient way and keep moving rochester in the right direction. vo:kennedy says it's a cycle... if contractors are struggling to find workers that impacts him. sot: that backs up their job which in terms mean they're ordering less from us and so we're holding in that product longer or the construction cycle is becoming longer because of the inability of people to find qualified trades people to get the work done. vo:congressme n hagedorn offers a solution to address the growing concerns. sot: i have a piece of legislation that we're putting together probably introduce it next week which will make sure that people who have saved for college in these 5á29 savings programs can use that money for vocational schools for apprenterships and that will be a way of trying to expand the opportunities for folks to get into the that wasn't the only issues discussed... you'll hear how employees at dáság want the congressman to coásponsor a bill discussing portable benefits. that's story coming up on kimt news three at five. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3.