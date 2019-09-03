Speech to Text for Tackle Cancer

students at stewartville high school are jumping right into the new year á raising money for a worthy cause. it's called tackle cancer. they're selling táshirts for fifteen dollars. if you buy one á you'll get into the september thirteenth football game for free. and all the money will go to the randy shaver cancer research and community fund.xxx cancer just affects so many people so it's really easy for people to relate to this kind of issue. so it just a great way to get kind of the word out and just show our support. the randy shaver cancer research and community fund supports research á prevention á and treatment in minnesota.///