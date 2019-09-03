Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested for Howard County bank robbery Full Story

Tackle Cancer

Stewartville students raise money for cancer research.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Tackle Cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at stewartville high school are jumping right into the new year á raising money for a worthy cause. it's called tackle cancer. they're selling táshirts for fifteen dollars. if you buy one á you'll get into the september thirteenth football game for free. and all the money will go to the randy shaver cancer research and community fund.xxx cancer just affects so many people so it's really easy for people to relate to this kind of issue. so it just a great way to get kind of the word out and just show our support. the randy shaver cancer research and community fund supports research á prevention á and treatment in minnesota.///
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Image

Weather Forecast 9/3

Image

Maddie Poppe Comes Home

Image

Back to School: Healthy Lunches

Image

Mayo Clinic Health Systems Austin Offers Valet Parking

Image

School security

Image

Flu Shot Deadline

Image

State Sen. Nelson welcomes students back to school

Image

Hagedorn Tours Two Rochester Businesses

Image

Tackle Cancer

Community Events