Speech to Text for 100 Deadliest Days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now that the 100 deadliest days are over á we want to know what dangerous behaviors authorities saw out on the roads this summer. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in rochester á maleeha what are you finding out?xxx i spoke with a state tropper who told me that this was one of the deadliest summers he has seen. we all drive on the same roadways like highway 52 and can face the same obstacles... but i'm told it's (our behaviors on the road that make the difference.xxx summer time in minnesota is known to drivers as construction season. casie boettcher drives iá90 frequently. she says when construction hit the area she was a little concerned. "i can see how people would get confused about the two lanes in one side especially if you are not from the area." construction zones like this are set up to be safe but if the driver is distracted, speeding or simply drunk it can turn dangerous. preliminary numbers show the 100áday stretch last year accounted for 124 of the year's 381 fatalities, making up 33 percent of all the traffic deaths in 2018. and when comes to this year. troy christianson with the minnesota state patrol has this to say. nats: "this year we have had more fatal compared to last year." a month ago ... this crash happened off of interstate 90 near eyota killing six people. while the crash is still under investigation it is believe the a wrong way collision. he says driver just need to be aware of their surroundings while on the road. /// christianson says they will have the complete numbers for this year by the end of this week. reporting live in rochester maleeha kamal news three./// thanks maleeha. christianson also says they've handed out a lot of citations for violations of the new handsá free law á which went into effect last month./// continuing