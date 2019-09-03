Speech to Text for Suspect in custody in Howard County bank robbery

we begin tonight with breaking news out of lime springs. the search for a suspect is on in howard county after a bank robbery. kimt news three's isabella basco is live at the scene with what we know at this hour. xxx george the howard county sheriff tells me they now have a suspect in custody... the man accused of robbing this branch of cresco union savings bank. and people who use regularly use this bank tell me they are surprised an incident like this happened in this tightá knit community. xxx it was just another tuesday when authorities say a man brought a gun with him to this lime springs bank before fleeing in a vehicle shaking up four employees who were inside the bank when it happened. "about 3:30 this afternoon an individual was taken into custody in austin minnesota as a suspect in the armed robbery here in the bank." patricia stevens regularly uses this cresco union savings bank and is surprised. "this is a really small town, not much happens, it never occured to me there would be a bank robbery in lime springs." for now á the sheriff says to just stay alert. "keep your eyes peeled, always look at what's going on, if somebody is strange in a vehicle in town, write down the the howard county sheriff says the bank will be closed the rest of the day. live in lime springs... ib... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. authorities and the fbi are still investigating. right now á students in