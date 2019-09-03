Clear

Renewing Sheriff's office body cameras

Olmsted County is looking into getting new body cameras for officers.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Renewing Sheriff's office body cameras

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a few hours, the olmsted county board of commissioners is being asked to give it's stamp of approval to buy new body and squad car cameras for the sheriff's office. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain the details behind the possible purchase, and what some have to say about how much it'll cost. annalisa? tyler, arielle the olmsted county sheriff's office got it's body cameras, squad car cameras and mobile access routers in 2016... and that contract for the body cameras end in december of this year. that's why they're coming here to the olmsted county board of comissoners meeting to ask for a new contract. but the cost of the new body cameras is about 500á percent more than what they were purchased for, and would cost almost a million dollars. the sheriffs office is now asking the county approve a package deal, where they could get body and squad car cameras (and the mobile access routers for about 1ápointá six million dollars. kim cole says she witnessed a crime in rochester a couple years ago. she says authorities showed her body camera footage of the crime, which helped jog her memory of what she saw. it's experiences like this that make cole say the equipment is worth the we want the whole story. we don't just want their story and the other guy's story, we want the whole picture. so, if it shows the whole picture then it's a good idea. let's spend the money on that instead of the things we spend money on, the stupid things we spend money on. the sheriff's office says the new technology needs to be in place by the first of december to maintain data collection from the body cameras. if the technology is not renewed or replaced, the sheriff's office will not have body cameras after december 16th. live in rochester the county comissioners meeting starts at 8 aám at the government's
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Renewing Sheriff's office body cameras

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Image

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Image

Summer Tourism boosts businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Image

Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Image

Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

Community Events