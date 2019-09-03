Speech to Text for Renewing Sheriff's office body cameras

a few hours, the olmsted county board of commissioners is being asked to give it's stamp of approval to buy new body and squad car cameras for the sheriff's office. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain the details behind the possible purchase, and what some have to say about how much it'll cost. annalisa? tyler, arielle the olmsted county sheriff's office got it's body cameras, squad car cameras and mobile access routers in 2016... and that contract for the body cameras end in december of this year. that's why they're coming here to the olmsted county board of comissoners meeting to ask for a new contract. but the cost of the new body cameras is about 500á percent more than what they were purchased for, and would cost almost a million dollars. the sheriffs office is now asking the county approve a package deal, where they could get body and squad car cameras (and the mobile access routers for about 1ápointá six million dollars. kim cole says she witnessed a crime in rochester a couple years ago. she says authorities showed her body camera footage of the crime, which helped jog her memory of what she saw. it's experiences like this that make cole say the equipment is worth the we want the whole story. we don't just want their story and the other guy's story, we want the whole picture. so, if it shows the whole picture then it's a good idea. let's spend the money on that instead of the things we spend money on, the stupid things we spend money on. the sheriff's office says the new technology needs to be in place by the first of december to maintain data collection from the body cameras. if the technology is not renewed or replaced, the sheriff's office will not have body cameras after december 16th. live in rochester the county comissioners meeting starts at 8 aám at the government's