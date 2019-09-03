Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 7:14 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

back... it's xx:xx on this tuesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... severe weather chances have diminished this early morning and although clouds have already begun to break apart, chances for a few more isolated sprinkles linger into the midday alongside strong winds from the west southwest that will last into the evening. not a bad idea to have the umbrella nearby just in case, however most of us will be remaining dry. through the day, clouds will continue to clear out, making for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, with temperatures going up! highs today will top off at or just below 80, which is above average for the time of the year. don't get too comfortable though, temperatures will gradually begin to fall through the week, especially for the weekend. plan for highs in the mid to upper 60s both saturday and sunday. additional chances for rain this week remain slim. today: gradual clearing/breez y highs: near 80 winds: wsw 15á 20, gusts near 30 mph
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

