Speech to Text for Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for gabe and mason madsen, they've electrified gyms all over southeastern minnesota and the scholarship offers continued to rack up. this story hits close to home for me because i have a twin brother myself. just like me and my brother, the madsens share a special bond, and their bond stretches far beyond the court, and that's taking them to the next level. if you ever had the chance to watch the madsen brothers play basketball, then you knew they were destined for great things. (nat pop) twin brothers gabe and mason both have become two of the top players in not just rochester but the state of minnesota. the seniors knew they would play collegiate basketball, but sharing the same campus would be difficult. "there was a point probably in the summer where we were thinking maybe we weren't going to go together." coached by their dad luke, basketball is a religion in the madsen household. everywhere they've played, the other has been right there. "we're always looking for a spot where we could go together." gabe held offers from bigger schools that didn't offer mason, and took a visit to the university of minnesota last week. but the two wanted to play together and knew the challenges that faced it. "it's hard to recruit two people because it just kind of made it more complicated because a lot of those schools don't have spots to fill." enter cincinnati and new head coach john brannen, who gave gabe and masonopportunity. the s committed on saturday to join the bearcats program. what sold them on the school was not just the opportunity play together but the school's ability to build relationships quickly. "the relationships are just so important to us because you're going to be spending time with those people and just for them to show us they can do that in a short amount time, what are they going to do over four years." the offer came in july after a dominate junior season for both. the duo combined to average 46 points and 16 rebounds. now that they could share the same court in college, they decided to pull the trigger. "there's no place i'd rather be and i didn't know why i'd go through the process longer and make it longer than it needed to be." with the recruitment out of the way, the madsens are ready to focus on their senior seasons. one final year before it's off to cincy. "we know that coming