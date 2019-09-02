Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights due to the storm.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

travel on labor day is always busy with people trying to get back home. this year á hurricane dorian is making it even tougher for people. airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights. we spoke with travelers at rochester international airport including one man whose family has been impacted by the hurricane. his children are trying to get out of florida and their flight today got cancelled.xxx "i can't say flights are cancelled because they obviously wouldn't fly anyways unless they knew it was safe. it certainly delays their plans, it's not going to seriously impact them at this point." passengers who are traveling are advised to check in with their airlines for their flight status
Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Image

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Image

Summer Tourism boosts businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Image

Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Image

Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

Image

Celebrating Labor Unions

Image

Donation Helps Fire Dept.

Community Events