Speech to Text for Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

travel on labor day is always busy with people trying to get back home. this year á hurricane dorian is making it even tougher for people. airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights. we spoke with travelers at rochester international airport including one man whose family has been impacted by the hurricane. his children are trying to get out of florida and their flight today got cancelled.xxx "i can't say flights are cancelled because they obviously wouldn't fly anyways unless they knew it was safe. it certainly delays their plans, it's not going to seriously impact them at this point." passengers who are traveling are advised to check in with their airlines for their flight status