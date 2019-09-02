Speech to Text for Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for many á today was a day off of work. but for those in law enforcement á today was another day on the job keeping our communities safe. today... people in stewartville continued raising money for a memorial to fallen officers that will stand at soldier's field. kimt news 3's isabella basco was at the fundraiser earlier today and joins us now live. isabella?xxx live george and calyn á you can see the dome lights at the law enforcement and government center are now illuminating red... white... and blue. it's in observance of labor day... and a reminder of how law enforcement officials put their lives on the lines to make our communities safe... which sometimes can end in tragedy.xxx on labor day 20 years ago... officer jason meyer was responding to a call and lost control while driving died instantly. while meyer might not be physically with us... his spirit and passion for the job resonate with his loved ones. "he truly died doing what he loved, he loved the people in grand meadow, how friendly they were, how they helped people." "he was just a big teddy bear, he loved playing with the kids and doing things with kids, he loved being out in the community and being outside." jason's dedication to his job motivates his widow and mother to remember his legacy... by raising money for a memorial at this site á that will forever honor fallen officers. "his name is engraved on the wall in washington dc but that's a long way to go, it would be nice to have it at soldiers field so we can sit and remember and take the kids there and tell them things about jason." while their "teddy bear" of a son... husband... and police officer might not be with them anymore... joyce and sara say they will remember the honorable way jason lived his life. "just the simple gestures of helping others and living life to the fullest and being happy, that's something to be said." "you are never going to forget, i'll hear a song or see a car like the one he used to drive and it brings it back."/// the law enforcement memorial foundation of southeast minnesota has already raised 20ápercent of their goal. to help with the cause we have the link to donate on our website... kimt dot com. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the goal is to get this memorial built by 20á22.///