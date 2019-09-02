Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Charles City gets award from AARP

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

aáráp. the organization named charles city one of the state's 'ageá friendly communities'. the only other city in iowa with that distinction is des moines. almost a quarter of the residents in charles city are over 65. some of them say the small town atmosphere makes it a great place for i heard that rumor here a couple of months ago and i thought that's pretty true. we're a quiet little community and theres obviously some parts that are a little different, but i think we're a pretty friendly, welcoming community. the city is working with aá aáráp to create a five year plan to become even more age friendly.///
Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Image

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Image

Summer Tourism boosts businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Image

Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Image

Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

Image

Celebrating Labor Unions

Image

Donation Helps Fire Dept.

Community Events