Speech to Text for Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

aáráp. the organization named charles city one of the state's 'ageá friendly communities'. the only other city in iowa with that distinction is des moines. almost a quarter of the residents in charles city are over 65. some of them say the small town atmosphere makes it a great place for i heard that rumor here a couple of months ago and i thought that's pretty true. we're a quiet little community and theres obviously some parts that are a little different, but i think we're a pretty friendly, welcoming community. the city is working with aá aáráp to create a five year plan to become even more age friendly.///