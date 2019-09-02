Speech to Text for Summer Tourism boosts businesses

today was the last hurrah of summer... labor day. in clear lake, one of the most popular tourist spots in north iowa, businesses are saying the summer has been good to them. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in clear lake, nick? businesses here in clear lake rely on summer tourism to stay afloat. between the music festivals and car shows, there is plenty of activity during the warm months to draw a crowd. everyone is a little sad to see the fun come to an end. "you always kind of know in the morning when it gets darker when you wake up at seven oáclock and the sun isnt out yet, so that's always kind of depressing." hannah and nic flood, who hail from mason city, may be suffering from a little bit of summertime sadness, seeing the season come to a close á but local retailers are happy with the piles of cash they made over the summer. "we were well over 30 percent higher than we had been, at least in the last four years, so it was an exciting summer." kelli mason owns lake lifestyle on main street. while she had a very busy summer selling clothes and d!cor to tourists and locals alike, she is not sad for the arrival of autumn and the christmas season. "our fall, our december is as good as our august usually, fingers crossed! our holiday traffic is exceptional and we have a harvest fest coming up and christmas by the lake and we have carolers and a trolley and everybody decorates and the stores are packed with really fun things." clear lake's packed calendar of summer events brings in lots of business á but it can also keep locals out of the stores. "our local people tend to stay away, you can't find parking. they know, they get to take advantage of this all the time." i talked to several other businesses here in clear lake and they agree that sales have gone up over the summer. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. if you are into planning ahead, christmas by the lake will be happening on saturday, december 7th.