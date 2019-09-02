Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Nelson's forecast with severe weather chances

Posted By: Chris Nelson

warm front approaches the area from the west as the day progresses, which may jump start an isolated storm. once the sun sets, the dynamics improve with a strong low level jet and a weak shortwave approaching ahead of a cold front. the best chances will be north of the area, however, some stronger storms may leak into the kimt viewing area after midnight. since these ingredients are coming together, the spc has a slight risk north of iá90, and a marginal threat south of iá90. main threats with storms will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. the timing of the front will be tuesday morning/early afternoon getting rid of any lingering moisture and eliminating chances of storms. talk about a fallá like pattern after with highs in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week. tonight: chance of storms late lows: upper 60s winds: sse 8á18 mph tomorrow: early storms, then decreasing clouds highs: low 80s winds: swánw 10á20 tomorrow night: clear and cooler; windy
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
Community Events