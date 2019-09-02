Speech to Text for Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight kasson residents are talking in hopes of saving lives. they're just wrapping up an event at the american legion, and that's where we find kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan. brooke? calyn, george, there is one death by suicide in the united states every 12 minutes. that's according to the suicide awareness voices of education. now, kasson residents are trying to lower that statistic. "today as i look at everyone here, i am reminded that we are not alone." today brought the kasson community together for singing "nat" dancing "nat" and remembering. "i'm sharing my story hoping that something i say today resonates with someone and can help you through the darkness that comes with the loss of a loved one to suicide." but most importantly, today is about talking to one another and educating the community. "there's a stigma around talking about depression, anxiety, ptsd, if we could get rid of the stigma and teach people that it's okay to feel sad, okay to feel lonely, okay to feel weak, but it's okay to talk as well, we could end the epidemic that we're facing." while this event is being hosted at the american legion to talk about suicide within our veteran communities, it's important to realize suicide is an epidemic which affects (any and (everyone. "our suicides are going up every day. right now they happen everything from teen to elderly, veteran to innocent child." and one survivor says though the heart ache is real, so are the joys of this life. "the sun comes up every day, some days its brighter than others, some days it rains, there are floods, then there are days like yesterday where i'm surrounded by my family holding my grandchildren and there is so sheriff scott rose and others also spoke today to share their stories about suicide. live in kasson brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. if you or someone you know is in a crisis, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline. you can find that number at the bottom of your screen.///