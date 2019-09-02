Speech to Text for Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

it's a new study two communities in our area can get positively excited about. if you make 50 thousand dollars a year á you'll like this news. on the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens explains.xxx a new study has found that both mason city and austin are two of the cheapest places to live if you earn an annual salary of 50 thousand dollars. however á one person i spoke with says he doesn't agree with the findings. go banking rates á a consumer advocacy website á subtracted cost of living expenses from the 50 thousand dollar salary. tom willet has lived in and around mason city throughout his life. he doesn't agree with the ranking á as he feels people pocket less money after necessities. but does have an idea on how to change it... more (affordable housing. "there isn't much affordable housing. i think across the country, there's a shortage of affordable housing. i'm not talking low income, i'm talking affordable for the average level." reporting in mason city á alex jirgens á for mason city residents á the study found that a little under 23 thousand dollars in salary is left over after covering expenses. in austin á residents are left with nearly 24 thousand.///