day...dedicated to the social and economic achievements of american workers. members of the afl-cio's north iowa nine are spending this labor day talking about the importance of the labor movement and supporting labor- friendly political candidates. kimt news three's alex jirgens joins us now from the newsroom with more - alex? xxx labor day-lintro-2 amy - it was a good day for union members to gather at georgia hanford park in mason city for the north iowa nine picnic. members heard from the biden - klobuchar - and delaney campaigns. labor leaders believe the american worker is threatened on this labor day.xxx ldr-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:celebrating labor unions mason city, ia chris lauritsen says the plight of american workers was tough before organized labor unions. lowerthird2line:chris lauritsen united food commercial workers international union "12 year old children worked in factories, 10 year old children, some 8 year old children working in the factories." lowerthird2line:celebrating labor unions kimt news 3 once labor unions were established, membership grew exponentially. still--- there were setbacks inlcluding the taft hartley act of 19-47 and right to work legislation. he says union members need to be aware of how political figures view the labor movement. "we as unions should take care of the workers and that should be our main focus and who we support for office whether its local office or federal office should be someone who can take care of workers." the teamsters' artie jones believes organized labor is under siege. lowerthird2line:artie jones business agent, teamsters "they took away the collective bargaining rights of public sector employees with the exception of police and fire. school districts, road workers, courthouse workers, people who aren't considered public safety, those people don't have the right to negotiate anything but base wages. so they have one issue they can negotiate over." lowerthird2line:celebrating labor unions kimt news 3 still-- jones is optimistic american unions will rise again. labor day-ltag-2 according to the bureau of labor statistics - a little under 8 percent or 113 thousand iowa wage and salary workers were union members last year. in minnesota - it's higher - about 15 percent of wage and salary workers are union members. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. earlier this year - the iowa supreme court upheld a 20-17 law that changed the bargaining rights of unions - by ending payroll deductions for dues and limited the number of topics unions could include in collective bargaining based on the number of public safety employees in the union. / labor