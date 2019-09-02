Speech to Text for Donation Helps Fire Dept.

stewartville fire department answers anywhere from 550 to 600 emergency calls a year, and now the way they get to those calls is changing. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has that story. xxx dfd-mpkgll-1 donation fire dept-mpkgll-2 right now the stewartville fire department uses their phones to answer emergency calls. they use a special app to track things like where fire hydrants are, navigation, and to see who owns what buildings. but now, after a generous donation from someone who lives right here in stewartville, the fire department will be stepping up their technology. donation fire dept-mpkgll-3 as stewartville firefighters are getting their turnout gear on, they're used to also pulling out their cell phones to track where they're going and other helpful notes about the emergency. but thanks to a 15 hundred dollar donation from marty schindelar, firefighters won't have to worry about it. the department is able to purchase 3 tablets which will stay in the fire trucks and be used instead of cell phones. donation fire dept-mpkgll-4 "i think a lot of people are excited i think its going to be nice that we can actually have more confidence when we're going out of the station not having to worry about getting our personal phones out and making sure its connnected and stuff like that so officers can actually do what they joined the fire department to do, provide good quality service to the community." in stewartville brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 the stewartville fire department is volunteer run and the firefighters say they're grateful for the donations they receive from their community.