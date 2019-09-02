Speech to Text for Labor Day Labor Union Picnic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

labor day signifies the unofficial end of summer. but the real meaning goes beyond that. today in rochester - a conversation about the workforce - and other issues impacting residents. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in rochester to explain - maleeha?xxx roch labor picnic-lintro-2 raquel - i'm at bear creek park - where communities united for rochester empowerment held their third annual community picnic earlier today. lieutenant governor peggy flanigan was there - finding out what issues are important to the people of rochester.xxx roch labor picnic-mpkg-1 roch labor picnic-mpkg-3 what better way to celebrate labor day then with a labor union meeting. "liveable wages is something that is really important." barbara andrew works in the food sector. says many people she knows are making thirteen dollars right here in the med city. when you factor in the cost of living she says this wage just doesnt cut it. she explains it forces people to have two to three jobs...which can take a toll on them. roch labor picnic-mpkg-2 "it drains them and your just like a hamster on a wheel and you don't get away where.and all they are doing is trying to do it put a roof over their head and food on the table for their kids and that should be a given in america if you are working forty hours a week." roch labor picnic-mpkg-4 minnesota lt. governor peggy flanagan sees andrews point. lowerthird2line:lt. peggy flanagan (dfl) minnestoa "you shouldn't work 40 hours a week and live in proverty but unfortunately that is the situation for too many minnesotans." / roch labor picnic-ltag-2 lt. governor flannigan also shared that living wages is an issue she and governor walz are making priority. reporting live from rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thanks maleeha. this is the third year the picnic has taken place. / a beauitful day for the picnic