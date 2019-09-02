Speech to Text for Back to School Preparations

been back in class for weeks now - many others start school tomorrow. and that first day back can cause some jitters. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out how local families are getting ready for big day. she joins us live in rochester - maleeha?xxx back to school-lintro-2 raquel - i'm at mayo high school in rochester. and while it's quite now - in less than 24 hours - it will be filled with students - and bustling with the excitement of a school year.xxx back to school-mpkg-1 back to school-mpkg-4 the first day of school is exctiing. but it can also be overwhelming. a new teacher, a new routine, a new environment and new challenges. that can give some kids anxiety. but not for malina si. the elementary school student says thanks to ortientation she is ready for her first day. and she has some words of wisdom for her friends who may be a bit nervous. back to school-mpkg-3 "think about the things that make you feel brave like being in the same classroom with one of your friends. and also remember the other people you met in the other grade so that youre able to meet knew people." / back to school-ltag-2 along with rochester - many other local school districts - including austin and stewartville start the school year tomorrow. reporting live in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thanks maleeha. one important step you can take to make sure your kids have a great first day of school is to make sure they have a nutritious breakfast. i met with a local dietitian to get some ideas that are both healthy - and quick for those busy mornings. i'll have that for you coming up a little bit later in this newscast. / developing story