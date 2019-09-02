Speech to Text for Healthy breakfast ideas for back to school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some kids in our area are already back in school - but many others - including those in rochester - start tomorrow. it's a busy - hectic time of year for many families - and that can make it tough to stick to a healthy eating plan. i stopped by the livea weight control center in rochester to learn some simple ways to stay on track. today - we start with the most important meal of the day - breakfast.xxx back to school breakfast-pkg-1 back to school breakfast-2 it's a fun, busy time of year and just reestablishing and focusing on those healthy but easy go-to morning routines really just helps us get the entire family off to the right start. so the biggest tip we share with our livea clients is always just plan. the more planning you can do the better. and we find a great way to do that is to make sunday a prep day and just have that as a focus every week. if that becomes your routine it will just feel natural. back to school breakfast-3 one of my favorite go-to recipes that you can make in advance and it's really adaptable to fit whatever your family's favorite choices are for veggies or even protiens are these make ahead egg muffins. and you just throw them in a muffin tin. it's either eggs whipped together, eggs and egg whites, and even for super convenience is using those egg subsitutes out of the container. just pour them in, add a little cheese, a little protein if you'd like. and in here the example i've got, some of my favorites are adding spinach and some like lightly sauteed tomatoes but you can do whatever your family enjoys. and you can pop them in the freezer and even just heat up quick in the microwave if you're running out the door in the morning. and if you didn't have time that week to make those egg muffins, even just grab and go, some of these hard boiled eggs that are just ready to go, a couple in the pack, grab on the way out the door, be it adult or child. the adult you can have it at your desk or in your car and the child can just eat it on the school bus. and these are another great, this is another great choice. a whole grain waffle. so always look for 100% whole grain. you can pop it in the toaster. i just spread it with a little bit of nut butter, whatever your family enjoys. and then balance that out so you've got some protein, some healthy fat, some whole grains. and then throw in a quick serving of fruit. they're out the door and they've got a nice, balanced breakfast and it's quick. and then if all else fails, even just something simple as putting a pre-portioned serving of a nice, whole grain cereal that's your child's favorite. / after breakfast - comes lunch. beth will be back tomorrow on first at four to show us some healthy idea to send with your kids to school on those days when they may not like the school lunch options. / back to school