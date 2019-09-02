Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 person killed in Worth County crash Full Story

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Gas prices are cheaper from where they were this time last year.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 8:33 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as you're getting ready to head home from your labor day destinations... good news! gas prices are cheaper from where they were this time last year. triple a says the national average price of gas for this weekend is expected to be the cheapest in three years. in iowa á the average price for a gallon is 2 dollars and 42 cents. in minnesota á just 8 cents more. felix garcia is from south texas á and works in the oil and gas industry. he says it's hard to tell if these low prices will stick around after the holiday weekend.xxx "i think there is an economic boom, there are more people with jobs, and there are more people that could afford those extra 20á 30 cents just because they have that job." during this weekend last year á the average price of a gallon of gas in iowa and minnesota was around 2 dollars and 70 cents. nationally á the average price
Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

9/2 Forecast

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Image

Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Community Events