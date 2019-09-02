Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 person killed in Worth County crash Full Story

9/2 Forecast

Severe weather tonight, Dorian

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 8:33 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Speech to Text for 9/2 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the time now is xx:xx. we get you a weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sean macaday has a look at your forecast... the main weather maker early this week will be a cold front passing into the region. ahead of it, we'll experience above average temperatures in the low 80s on monday, and lows in the 60s for tonight and monday night. with these dynamics in place ahead of the front, storms will fire by monday evening and night. some could be severe with high winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail. before these storms move in the conditions will be late summerálike with higher humidity and partly sunny skies. there remains some uncertainty with an approaching warm front prohibiting the development of storms until the cap is broken. we'll watch this situation and alert you with the newest information. the front moves through and will pull in more septemberáish conditions as temps fall into the 60s and 70s with dry conditions. today: partly fire departments around the country are raising money this labor day weekend for the muscular dystrophy association. including in
Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

9/2 Forecast

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Image

Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Community Events