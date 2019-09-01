Speech to Text for Rochester band raises money for local bike club

its love for music and biking to give back to the community. the band "loud mouth brass" organized an 8 mile bike ride... starting from little thistle and ending in oronoco with a performance. the band is taking donations during the ride and show to raise money for the "pata de perro" bike club... which gives kids a free bike after they spend a number of hours volunteering in the community. from a form of exercise to being more ecoáfriendly, the band tells us why they want to support an organization like this.xxx i think it's important for kids to learn about it early, and learn about how to maintain their bike. and it's just awesome to have an opportunity to get free bikes into the hands of kids that maybe wouldn't have them otherwise. depending on the success of this year, the band says this may become an annual fundraiser for