Filling the boot for a good cause

may remember the old jerry lewis telethons for muscular dystrophy every labor day weekend. while the telethon ended in 20á14... the efforts to fight for freedom from the disease is still going on. kimt news 3's alex jirgens checked in with two fire departments in north iowa to see how the collecting is going.xxx this weekend á many firefighters will be manning their boots and collecting funds for the muscular dystrophy association. it's scott wallick's first time taking part in filling the boot with the mason city fire department. he's setting a goal for today to make a difference in the days to come. "2000 would be a really good number, between all of us from today. me personally, whatever, every little bit counts." he's overwhelmed with how many have come to donate... some even multiple times. it's all to beat the 11á thousand dollar mark set last year. "it means a lot that people are willing to give something even if they don't know about it, and they go, 'oh yeah, muscular dystrophy.' it's something in the back of their mind and they're willing to give. it's cool like that." one of the donors today actually had a step father who had muscular dystrophy. and that puts it in perspective. "she appreciates what we're doing and she knows it's obviously helped her, and she wants to give back." mason city's not the only department collecting donations. britt is also joining in. "growing up, i used to watch jerry lewis on tv for the whole weekend and it still goes towards that same cause." fire chief john swenson's department has been doing it for about 15 years. in that time á they've collected roughly a thousand dollars a year. "even a dollar, loose change, whatever you got, it all goes towards the if you're interested in donating á the mason city fire department will still be out and about collecting in various locations around town. if you're not able to make it in person á we have a link on how to donate under this story on our website... kimt dot com./// one rochester