RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

The two new fire engines will start being used this month.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

is gearing up to put its new equipment in use this upcoming week. take a look á this is just one of the department's two new fire engines. they're replacing old trucks that are about 20 years old. firefighter mandee marx tells us the new engines have features that make it easier for firefighters to get in and out of them. they also emit fewer emissions. above all else á the upgraded technology helps them better serve the community in times of need.xxx so we want to make sure our engines and all our machinery are working correctly so that we can putout fires or get to calls quickly, and know that we can call on our machines to work or our engines to work when we need them. each engine costs about 550áthousand dollars. one new engine will start being used this week, the second one
