Speech to Text for Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

as you're getting ready to head home from your labor day destinations... good news! gas prices are cheaper from where they were this time last year. triple a says the national average price of gas for this weekend is expected to be the cheapest in three years. in iowa á the average price for a gallon is 2 dollars and 42 cents. in minnesota á just 8 cents more. felix garcia is from south texas á and works in the oil and gas industry. he says it's hard to tell if these low prices will stick around after the holiday weekend.xxx "i think there is an economic boom, there are more people with jobs, and there are more people that could afford those extra 20á 30 cents just because they have that job." during this weekend last year á the average price of a gallon of gas in iowa and minnesota was around 2 dollars and 70 cents. nationally á the average price