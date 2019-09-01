Speech to Text for Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

is set to temporarily close this week... and is expected to disrupt traffic heading in and out of downtown. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us what you need to know about the closure... and is talking with nearby residents about how it will impact them.xxx when driving on civic center drive, you cannot miss this light up sign about road work. that's because the city is preparing drivers for an unexpected closure on the road starting this week. natural sound one of the busiest roads in rochester is temporarily closing starting on friday, september 6th. take a look at this map. as marked in red á civic center drive will close from 4th avenue nw to 8th avenue northwest... and from 4th to 6th street northwest. this all because of some unexpected underground conditions that were found during the 6th avenue construction. david skogen lives on 4th avenue... which is one of the detour routes. this will be busy. i mean we have traffic right now that's backed up from the light down past our house. now it's going to be double that or triple. the extra traffic on his street is something skogem says he'll just have to deal with. that's the only thing you can do, is be patient and learn how to find other ways around. the temporary closure isn't expected to impact pedestrians or any rochester city bus routes, other than creating longer travel times. there is no set day on when civic center drive will be fully reá opened. the city is expecting for the the city says crews will be working "24á7" until the work is complete. in the meantime á the city suggests these detours, which you see highlighted in blue. they include using 4th avenue northwest, 7th street northwest, 11th avenue northwest and center street northwest to get around